Pilot injured in Cessna crash near Ocala airport, FAA investigating

Authorities in Ocala responded to a single-engine Cessna crash in the right-of-way along SW 67th Avenue Road, near the Ocala International Airport.

What we know:

Authorities in Ocala responded to a plane crash involving a single-engine Cessna near the Ocala International Airport on SW 67th Avenue Road. The incident occurred in the right-of-way area off the road. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was trauma-alerted and taken for emergency medical care. Despite the severity of the crash, officials say he is expected to survive.

Small plane crash in Ocala, Florida.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the cause of the crash have not yet been released. It is unclear what led to the aircraft going down, whether there was a mechanical failure, pilot error, or other contributing factors. The pilot’s identity and the specific condition following hospitalization have not been disclosed.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has taken the lead on the investigation and will likely examine the aircraft, pilot communications, flight logs, and other data to determine the cause. More information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

