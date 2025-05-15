Carnival cruise ship 'Paradise' saves people drifting at sea in small raft

The Brief Five people were rescued from the ocean after a Carnival cruise ship spotted a boat in distress off the coast of Cuba. 10 others stayed behind on the raft and didn’t get on the cruise ship. The U.S. Coast Guard is organizing a transfer for the five people who came on the ship.



A Carnival cruise ship rescued five people drifting in a makeshift raft off the coast of Cuba on Wednesday, officials said.

What we know:

The Tampa-based Carnival cruise ship Paradise saved five men who were drifting in a small makeshift raft. Passengers recorded the rescue on their cellphones.

The rescue happened off the coast of Cuba on Wednesday. The ship provided food, water and fuel to the men on the boat. The cruise line's medical staff also evaluate the people. The cruise ship continued its course on to Jamaica.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear where the group originated or their intended destination. It’s also unclear when the people will be transported back and where exactly they will go next.

What they're saying:

Carnival sent FOX 35 News a statement on the save.

"The Carnival Paradise team rescued five people south of Cabo San Antonio, Cuba on Wednesday after the ship's officers spotted a small boat in distress. The five people who requested rescue were part of a larger group on board the small boat. The other occupants did not wish to join the ship but were given food and water by the ship's team. The United States Coast Guard was notified, and a transfer will be coordinated."

After completing the rescue, Carnival Paradise continued to its scheduled destination, Montego Bay, Jamaica.

"We just have to pray they make it safely wherever they are going. I’m glad that they were spotted," said cruiser Debra Bundrum.

