LYNX bus hits, kills pedestrian on S.R. 50 in Orange County: Troopers

A LYNX bus hit and killed a pedestrian attempting to cross State Road 50 on Friday night in the Orange County area, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says.

1 dead after LYNX bus crash

What we know:

Troopers say the crash took place around 9:12 p.m. on Friday, May 16, in the Orange County area.

A crash report shows a LYNX bus was traveling westbound on S.R. 50, also known as West Colonial Drive, approaching Charles Street in the outside lane. Meanwhile, a pedestrian was walking north and entered the westbound lanes of S.R. 50. Officials said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and entered the direct path of the bus.

Authorities said the front of the bus struck the pedestrian, and they were transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The pedestrian was identified as a 67-year-old woman from Orlando.

FHP said the driver and passengers on the bus were not injured.

What's next:

The FHP says they are continuing to investigate the crash.

