Woman in wheelchair killed in Ocala after being struck by vehicle

What we know:

A woman in a wheelchair was killed Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a roadway, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of NW Blitchton Road. Investigators determined that a 2011 Mazda was traveling east in the inside lane when it struck the woman as she crossed the road, police said.

The driver of the Mazda remained at the scene.

Emergency responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Her identity has not been released pending notification of family.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones during this difficult time," Ocala police said in a statement.

No further details were immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.

