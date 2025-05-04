Former law enforcement officer arrested after armed bank robbery in Marion County, police say

The Brief A former law enforcement officer was arrested Friday after allegedly robbing a TD Bank and fleeing with over $5,000. Police caught Christina Gates Thagard within 11 minutes and recovered stolen money and evidence from her vehicle.



An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after police say she robbed a TD Bank branch at gunpoint and fled with more than $5,000 before being caught within minutes.

Arrested within 11 minutes

What we know:

Christina Gates Thagard, 40, was taken into custody around 10:52 a.m., just 11 minutes after the reported robbery at the bank on SE 17th Street, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers stopped her vehicle on SW College Road near the College of Central Florida and recovered the stolen cash, clothing, a medical glove, and other items believed to have been used in the robbery.

Credit: Ocala Police Department

Investigators said Thagard entered the bank wearing a hoodie, sunglasses, and a medical mask. She handed the teller a note stating, "This is a Robbery, I have a gun and will shoot if any alarms or dye packs are inclosed. Fill this bag with all at least 50K. Big bills only. Wait 2 mins to call Police." Surveillance footage and physical evidence, including clothing and a purse matching those used in the robbery, further tied her to the crime.

Thagard initially denied involvement, claiming two acquaintances had borrowed her car and may have committed the robbery without her knowledge. However, detectives noted several physical similarities between her and the suspect on video, including unique fingernail patterns and clothing.

Former law enforcement officer: MCSO

Dig deeper:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thagard is a former law enforcement officer. Officials did not immediately clarify whether she served as a deputy or specify her employment dates. Due to her former LEO status, her mugshot is exempt from public release and is not available online.

Credit: Ocala Police Department

Thagard was charged with robbery with a firearm and booked into the Marion County Jail without bond.

