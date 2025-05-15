Disney leader predicts Universal's Epic Universe will drive more visitors to the 'House of Mouse': Reports

The Brief A Disney Parks leader says he isn't worried about Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park reducing traffic to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. He believes the opening of the rival destination will help boost attendance. In the first three months of 2025, revenue in Disney’s Experiences segment rose 6% to $8.89 billion. Epic Universe is set to open on May 22, 2025.



Disney Parks Chief Josh D’Amaro says he isn't worried about Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park reducing traffic to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando — in fact, he thinks the opening of the rival destination will help boost attendance.

‘We’re always on the offensive'

What they're saying:

D’Amaro spoke about Epic Universe on Wednesday at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference.

D’Amaro said Disney has only scratched the surface when it comes to stories the theme park giant can share. He noted that Disney has yet to build attractions based on popular films like "Coco" and "Black Panther."

"We’re always on the offensive," he said. "We’re constantly investing for the long term, fortifying each one of our theme parks. … If something is built new in Central Florida, like Epic Universe … that tourist is going to have to visit the Magic Kingdom."

Photo: Disney Parks

Disney business booming

By the numbers:

In 2023, Disney announced plans to boost capital spending in the Disney Experiences business to $60 billion over a 10-year period, nearly double compared with the previous decade.

In the first three months of 2025, revenue in Disney’s Experiences segment rose 6% to $8.89 billion, according to a report from Variety. The segment includes theme parks, cruises, resorts and consumer products.

Variety reports the total segment operating profit was up 9%, to $2.49 billion, with a 13% growth in domestic parks and experiences and a 14% rise in consumer products offsetting a 23% decline in international theme parks.

For fiscal year 2025, Variety reports that Disney projected a 6%-8% growth in operating income for the theme park and consumer products business.

Disney to open new theme park in Abu Dhabi

Big picture view:

When speaking about Disney's successes and future plans, D’Amaro also brought up the new theme park in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi park will be the company’s seventh theme park resort.

D’Amaro said the resort in Abu Dhabi will be "the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio" and the setting "will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways."

The waterfront destination will blend Disney’s iconic stories and characters with Abu Dhabi’s culture, architecture and innovation. Disney will lead creative design and operations, while Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, will develop and build the resort. Once completed, the resort will feature Disney-themed attractions and entertainment, dining, and immersive storytelling experiences that reflect both Disney magic and Abu Dhabi culture.

D'Amaro said opening a new park is a once-in-a-decade decision.

"We knew there was demand for Disney products around the world," he said. "The team focused on the Middle East region and ultimately settled on Abu Dhabi. One-third of the world’s population is within a four-hour flight radius of Abu Dhabi. This is a crossroads for the world."

Disney has not yet provided a timeline for the construction or opening target date for the new park.

What is Epic Universe?

The backstory:

Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth theme park in Orlando – and the newest theme park to open in Florida. Epic Universe joins Universal's three other theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay.

Epic Universe will be home to five new lands, each with its own rides, attractions, shows, bars and restaurants.

The five immersive worlds are: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Celestial Park

Universal Orlando states that Celestial Park is the "main portal" leading to the four other lands. It is inspired by "astronomical and mythological elements," which "create imaginative sensory delights."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

The Ministry of Magic is the third installment of the wizard-themed lands that Universal Orlando has brought to life. Now, guests will be able to explore the wizarding streets of Paris in the 1920s, just like Newt Scamander™ from Fantastic Beasts, and check out the British Ministry of Magic in the 1990s alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World can be best described as stepping into any Super Nintendo game. Guests can expect to be fully immersed in this land!

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Based on the Academy Award-nominated film trilogy, "How to Train your Dragon," this land has something for the whole family.

Guests will step into the rugged and rocky land where vikings and dragons live together in harmony!

Dark Universe

Dark Universe is the grim and mythical world that will allow guests to explore the mystery of monsters! The village is full of creatures and experiments from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein.

Epic is also home to three hotels: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal's Terra Luna Resort and its sister property, Universal's Stella Nova Resort.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025.

