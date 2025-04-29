Siblings arrested in Marion County after throwing brass knuckles through school bus window

The Brief Two adults were arrested in Marion County after authorities say Bryan Francois threw brass knuckles through the window of a school bus following an earlier altercation involving his sister, Natasha Francois. Both were charged with multiple offenses and booked into the Marion County Jail.



Two adults were arrested Monday after authorities say a pair of brass knuckles were thrown through the window of a Marion County Public Schools bus.

Follows school bus and waits till children exit

What we know:

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. near the 15900 block of Southwest 35th Court Road.

BRASS KNUCKLE | (Photo by Robert Nickelserg/Getty Images)

Deputies said 25-year-old Bryan Francois was following a school bus in a Toyota Camry and, after all the students were dropped off, approached the vehicle and threw brass knuckles through a window, which resulted in about $400 in damage.

Earlier that morning, Bryan’s sister, 33-year-old Natasha Francois, had reportedly boarded the same bus without permission and engaged in a verbal altercation with the driver. Deputies said she refused multiple requests to leave before eventually exiting the bus.

Natasha Francois | Bryan Francois

During interviews with deputies, Bryan Francois admitted to following the bus and throwing the brass knuckles out of anger over his sister's earlier encounter with the driver.

Brother and sister arrested

Charges:

Bryan Francois was arrested and charged with throwing a missile into a vehicle, carrying a prohibited weapon, criminal mischief, and disturbing a school function. Natasha Francois was charged with trespassing on school property and disturbing a school function.

Both were booked into the Marion County Jail.

