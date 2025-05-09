Marion County substitute teacher accused of sexual relationship with middle school student

The Brief A substitute teacher is behind bars in Marion County, accused of having a sexual relationship with a middle school student. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office believes there could be more victims, and is asking people with information to come forward.



A substitute teacher is behind bars in Marion County, accused of having a sexual relationship with a middle school student.

What we know:

Dianely Torres has fourteen felony charges against her for sending and receiving sexually explicit material to and from a middle school student. That list of charges could grow.

This was a long-term sub, meaning she was filling in for an extended period of time, not just on a day-by-day basis.

Timeline:

Horizon Academy sent parents a notice about this arrest, saying Torres was removed from the classroom the moment the complaint was lodged, and has not been on school property since. Below is a timeline of events, as reported by authorities:

December 3, 2024: Dianely Torres hired with ESS, the company from which the Marion County Public School District gets its substitute teachers, on December 3rd, 2024.

December 16, 2024: Torres gets in trouble for messaging students on Discord

February 20, 2025: A student reports seeing Torres with a student’s head in her lap, massing him. Torres is fired.

February 21, 2025: Administration at Horizon Academy reports Torres to the school resource deputy, beginning the Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigation

March 6, 2025: A search warrant of the messages between Torres and the middle school student reveal sexually explicit images and discussion of sexual acts.

April 15, 2025: The student victim’s grandmother reported to the Sheriff’s Office that she suspected Torres and the victim may be meeting up in person. She checks the student’s messages on Discord and finds explicit images sent between him and Torres.

May 7, 2025: Torres admits to deputies she and the student had a "dating" relationship.

Dianely Torres | CREDIT: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

What they're saying:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking people with information to come forward, and help hold the substitute teacher accountable.

"These are predators and it is scary to have people like that around children," said Valerie Strong with the Sheriff’s Office.

She also reminds parents to always monitor their kids’ social media usage.

"Parents need to know what their children are doing on these platforms, know who they're talking to. And if they are talking to a teacher or an adult that they shouldn't be on a platform with, go to that person's supervisor, let the police know, look to see what their children are talking with them about. We have to keep our kids safe."

What's next:

Detectives are now reviewing evidence that Torres may have met up with the student in person for sexual acts. She told deputies she did so at least three times. If they find that to be true, that will add to her charges.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: