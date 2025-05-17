Jacksonville officer shoots and kills man after he attacks 2 with knife, officials say

The Brief A Jacksonville officer shot and killed a man after the man attacked two other people with a knife, officials say. The man that died has been identified as 58-year-old Norbal Garcia Jr. The two people that were attacked were taken to the hospital, but are expected to survive.



Officer shoots man wielding knife

What we know:

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call of a fight around 7 p.m. on Friday, May 2, in the area of Jillian Drive in Jacksonville, Florida.

When the officer arrived, he said residents in the area flagged him down and pointed him towards the area between two houses. The officer found a man and a woman lying in between the houses bleeding. He also saw a man over them holding two knives and a gate that was streaked with blood.

The officer told the man to put the knives down, but he did not listen and made a move to try and attack the two people again. The officer then shot the man with the knife.

Authorities said other officers arrived quickly and helped to render aid to the man until paramedics arrived. However, the man later died at the hospital.

Dig deeper:

The man was later identified as 58-year-old Norbal Garcia Jr. Officials said he had an extensive criminal history that included DUIs, domestic battery and drug-related charges.

Through the investigation, officers said they determined Garcia was drinking alcohol before the incident. Authorities said Garcia and the two people he attacked knew each other prior to the knife attack.

Officials said they recovered two knives from Garcia near the area where he fell to the ground.

What we don't know:

At this time, officers have not released details on the alleged fight that led up to the shooting. It is unclear what Garcia's relationship was to the two people attacked.

What's next:

The State Attorney’s Office is independently reviewing the incident to assess the legality of the officer’s actions.

Once that is complete, the JSO will then conduct an internal review to ensure the officer acted within policy.

After that, a response to resistance board will convene, and the findings will be submitted to the sheriff for final review.

Big picture view:

This is the seventh Jacksonville officer-involved shooting this year.

