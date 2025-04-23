Marion County man wanted for running over 66-year-old woman with go-kart
ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Delvon Thornton, who is wanted for aggravated battery after allegedly running over a 66-year-old woman with a go-kart during an argument, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Verbal altercation led to woman being struck by go-kart
What we know:
According to Sheriff Billy Woods, the incident occurred during a verbal altercation between Thornton and the victim. Thornton reportedly drove the go-kart directly at the woman, striking her and causing multiple injuries, including facial wounds and broken teeth.
Delvon Thornton | CREDIT: Marion County Sheriff's Office
"This individual has already been booked into my jail nine times," Woods said. "Let’s make this his tenth."
Deputies responded to the scene and documented visible injuries on the victim.
Sheriff's office still searching for suspect
What we don't know:
Thornton has not been located, and officials are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Thornton’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and reference case number 25-12. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.