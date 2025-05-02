Florida convicted felon, 25, arrested after series of violent crimes: Deputies

The Brief A 25-year-old convicted Florida felon has been arrested after a series of violent crimes. Deputies say Charlie Daniels Jr. remains in the Marion County Jail without bond.



A 25-year-old convicted Florida felon has been arrested after a series of violent crimes, the Marion County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say Charlie Daniels Jr. remains in the Marion County Jail without bond.

What are the charges?

What we know:

Authorities said Daniels is facing myriad charges.

The charges include:

Fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Resisting arrest without violence

Driving without a valid license

2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Shooting into a vehicle

Firing a weapon on residential property

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Charlie Daniels Jr., 25, remains in jail with no bond. (Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Road-rage, threats to kill, aggravated assault

The backstory:

Deputies said the investigation began when they responded to multiple calls for service involving a dark-colored Nissan Altima on April 28 in the area of Reddick.

During the road-rage incident, officials said Daniels sped past a witness in the vehicle, which resulted in a verbal altercation. A bystander who recognized Daniels said they attempted to intervene and deescalate the altercation.

Several hours later, the bystander was driving in the area and said he realized he was being followed and aggressively tailgated by Daniels. He said Daniels then threatened to shoot and kill the two occupants of the car while he was armed with a handgun. However, the victims were able to escape and contact law enforcement.

As deputies were investigating the aggravated assault, authorities said Daniels then called the victim again, threatening violence, and he fired a gunshot just before the call disconnected. Deputies said they responded to the victim’s home in reference to a separate call about the shot being fired and located Daniels’ vehicle in the area.

Although they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, officials said Daniels fled the area at excessive speeds.

Unreported shooting

While continuing to investigate, deputies said they were made aware of an unreported shooting that took place around 2 a.m. on April 28. Investigators discovered Daniels arrived at the home of the man involved in the road-rage incident and shot at the vehicle he was driving.

On April 30, officials said they located Daniels’ vehicle in the 5300 block of NW 44th Avenue in Ocala. Although they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Daniels again fled, later exiting his car and running on foot. Authorities said Daniels ran toward Interstate 75, and, after crossing the highway, surrendered.

