Florida teen awakens from coma months after scooter crash

The Brief Jermaine Bridges, 15, is out of a coma nearly four months after being hit by a car while riding his new electric scooter. His mother says he's responding physically and beginning a long road to recovery with therapy. Doctors are hopeful he may regain his speech as he continues healing at home.



Jermaine Bridges, a 15-year-old from Marion Oaks, is recovering after spending nearly four months in a coma following a car accident involving his electric scooter. His mother spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News and said his road to s full recovery is a long one.

‘It’s gonna be a lot of work’

What we know:

Fifteen-year-old Jermaine Bridges of Marion Oaks has emerged from a coma nearly four months after a devastating electric scooter accident the day after Christmas. He was hit by a car while riding the scooter he had just received as a gift, leading to a long hospitalization and intensive medical treatment.

His family now reports hopeful signs of recovery, including movement in his left hand, eye-opening, and audible responses.

What we don't know:

Details about the other driver involved in the crash, including whether any charges were filed or citations issued, remain undisclosed. It’s also unclear what specific injuries Jermaine sustained, and how extensive or permanent the long-term damage might be. The timeline for his full recovery and return to daily activities is also uncertain.

What they're saying:

This was Jermaine’s first time riding his new scooter around his neighborhood, according to his mother. His mother, Teshayna Bennett, has been a vocal and steadfast advocate since the accident, sharing updates and calling for prayers during her son’s recovery.

"He is responding. He is squeezing me, my hand, everybody’s hand with his left hand," said Jermaine’s mother, Teshayna Bennett. "His eyes open, his left eye is opening, and he’s making moaning noises."

Describing her son’s progress, she added, "It’s gonna be a lot of work, but I’m prepared for it."

Reflecting on the emotional journey, she said, "I’ll be driving, I will be talking to the kids, teachers, I would be doing anything and I will [be] praying. And I’m being praying and I’m still praying."

What's next:

Doctors have reportedly told the family there is hope Jermaine will regain his speech through therapy and time.

