Possible drowning incident near Orlando apartments under investigation

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a possible drowning incident at a lake near an Orange County apartment complex.

What we know:

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a possible drowning at the Cortland Nona apartment complex on Pioneers Way in Orlando shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, crews are still investigating near a retention pond. The pond connects to a public park off Lake Whippoorwill.

What we don't know:

The Orlando Fire Department confirmed its dive team responded to the location after receiving a 911 call reporting a drowning. However, it's still unclear whether anyone actually drowned, as officials have released limited information.

The circumstances leading to the possible drowning incident remain unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

