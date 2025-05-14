After multiple arrests, Florida’s substitute teacher requirements under scrutiny

The Brief Florida substitute teachers face scrutiny after multiple arrests for abuse and misconduct involving students. Current state requirements allow individuals with certain misdemeanor records to work in schools. FOX 35 News has reported on four substitute teachers who have been arrested recently for crimes against students and is now digging into what requirements substitute teachers have to meet to get the job.



After several substitute teacher arrests, FOX 35 News is digging into what it takes to be considered for the job.

What we know:

At least four substitute teachers in Florida have been arrested in recent weeks for alleged crimes against students, ranging from sending explicit images to physical abuse.

The incidents span multiple counties, including Palm Bay, Ocala, and Osceola. Among those arrested is a 71-year-old substitute teacher at Harmony Middle School, accused of grabbing students and throwing them into a wall. Another substitute in Marion County is suspected of sending nude photos to a student, with investigators saying more victims may exist.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many additional victims could be involved across the various cases. Both the Marion County and Osceola County sheriff’s offices have suggested that further charges are possible. Additionally, it is not yet known whether the state will revisit its hiring policies for substitutes in light of these revelations, or whether districts will implement more stringent local oversight.

The backstory:

A substitute teacher in Palm Bay was just arrested for sending a high school student a nude picture. A 20-year-old in Ocala was arrested for the same thing, and deputies think there could be more victims in that case.

Two substitutes were just arrested in Osceola County — the most recent was at Harmony Middle School. Records from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office regarding a 19-year-old substitute show deputies filled out an incident report last week for a pornography/obscenity offense.

And a 71-year-old substitute teacher just made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, accused of grabbing students and throwing them into the wall.

Big picture view:

It turns out, all you need to be a substitute teacher in Florida, is to be 18 years old, have a high school diploma, go through a background check and fingerprinting, and do some training.

Although crimes involving children are automatic disqualifiers from being teachers or substitute teachers, you can still have a criminal record and work in those jobs. Things like assault, voyeurism, exploitation of the elderly or disabled, and certain drug crimes are permissible in certain circumstances if they’re misdemeanors.

Why you should care:

Casmore Shaw, the 71-year-old substitute teacher just arrested in Osceola County, had been arrested three times before this. One of those arrests was because his daughter called the sheriff’s office and alleged he’d hit her with a mop and threatened to kill her. The state attorney’s office wound up dropping the case due to a lack of evidence.

Shaw also went through a pre-trial diversion program for stealing from a Publix when he was 50 years old.

Theft is one of the crimes that can rule you out of being a teacher in Florida if it’s a felony, but not if it’s a misdemeanor.

What's next:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office believes there could be more victims involved in its case, and further charges could be added.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office charged Shaw with one count of child abuse, but his arrest report mentions the possibility of other victims, meaning further charges could be added later on.

