Florida woman sues Disney after falling near Animal Kingdom Lodge pool, complaint says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman who stayed at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge is now suing Disney after she fell and was injured by the pool, a complaint says.
What we know:
In March, a woman who was staying at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge resort said she slipped and fell on a wet surface near the Samawati Springs Pool.
The complaint, filed on Dec. 12, claims a Broward County woman – who had been visiting the resort as a business invitee – had serious bodily injuries resulting from her fall.
The woman asserts that Disney failed to maintain a reasonably safe premise and knew or should have known about any dangerous conditions.
The woman claims as a result of the fall, her body suffered permanent injury, she had physical and mental pain and suffering and hospital expenses. She's seeking $50,000 in damages.
