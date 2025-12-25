Florida woman sues Disney after falling near Animal Kingdom Lodge pool, complaint says

The Brief A woman claims she slipped and fell on a wet surface by Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge pool. The woman is now suing Disney Parks and Resorts for injuries she allegedly got from the fall. The woman said she was a business invitee at the resort.



A woman who stayed at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge is now suing Disney after she fell and was injured by the pool, a complaint says.

What we know:

In March, a woman who was staying at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge resort said she slipped and fell on a wet surface near the Samawati Springs Pool.

The complaint, filed on Dec. 12, claims a Broward County woman – who had been visiting the resort as a business invitee – had serious bodily injuries resulting from her fall.

The woman asserts that Disney failed to maintain a reasonably safe premise and knew or should have known about any dangerous conditions.

The woman claims as a result of the fall, her body suffered permanent injury, she had physical and mental pain and suffering and hospital expenses. She's seeking $50,000 in damages.