'It's time to impeach him,' protestors say outside of President Trump's Central Florida event
President Trump visited the Sunshine State on Thursday.
FOX 35 exclusive one-on-one with President Donald Trump
“Medicare is under threat like never before," President Trump said. "As long as I am President, no one will lay a hand on your Medicare benefits.”
President Trump to sign Medicare executive order in Central Florida on Thursday
President Donald Trump will be in the Sunshine State on Thursday.
Pit bull dies after protecting young children from snake bite
The Richardson family said goodbye to their hero this week.
New pattern for Florida Turnpike, I-75 exits in Wildwood
Drivers traveling northbound on Florida’s Turnpike and northbound on Interstate 75 will use new exit ramps to access State Road 44 in Sumter County.
Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead in Florida home
A homicide investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead inside a Florida home.
Bear sightings reported in The Villages, Wildwood
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in Wildwood and The Villages that there has been a increase in bear sightings in those areas in the past week.
FHP releases new video in car chase, crash in Sumter County
New details have been released after a suspect leads deputies on a wild chase through Sumter County. The Florida Highway Patrol released new dash cam video from the pursuit.
Cops: Teen faked abduction for $130 from mom
A sheriff's office in South Carolina say a Sumter teen faked his own kidnapping and led his mother to believe he'd be killed if she didn't pay $130.
Woman charged in boyfriend's death, dismemberment
Deputies in Sumter County, Florida have arrested a woman, accused of killing her boyfriend and keeping his body in a camper at another location for months.
Deadly shootout on Interstate 75 in Florida
FOX 35 News
Deceased body found near burning vehicle, death believed to be of homicidal violence
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reported that on November 5th, the Villages Fire Rescue reported to a vehicle fire in Lady Lake.
School shooting plot trial may be postponed
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Florida man arrested for breeding and training 'fighting' dogs
On Wednesday the Sumter County Sheriff's Office made an arrest of a man accused of breeding and training game fighting dogs.