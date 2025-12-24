17-year-old shot, killed in Orlando residential area, Orange County deputies investigate
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is responding to a deadly shooting in Orlando on Christmas Eve.
What we know:
Deputies responded to a shooting on PGA Boulevard in Orlando around 2:30 p.m., Dec. 24. A 17-year-old was shot and died on the scene, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The area is taped off with multiple deputy vehicles present.
The teen victim has not been publicly identified at this time.
What we don't know:
The events leading up to the shooting have not been released at this time. It's not known if deputies have a suspect in custody.
What's next:
The sheriff's office said the investigation is in its early stages.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.