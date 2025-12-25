Trooper injured after pursuit on I-95 in Brevard ends with crash into guardrail, FHP says

article

The Brief A trooper was injured after a pursuit on Interstate 95 ended with a crash into a guardrail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The trooper was attempting to pull over a reckless driver and performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, FHP said. The FHP patrol car and a Mercedes-Benz left the roadway and hit a guardrail.



A trooper was injured Christmas Day after a pursuit on Interstate 95 in Brevard County ended in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The trooper was trying to pull over the driver of a Mercedes-Benz who was driving recklessly in the southbound lanes of the interstate in Titusville, FHP said.

The Mercedes-Benz and the FHP patrol car ran off the roadway and hit the guardrail after the trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, according to FHP.

A trooper was injured after a pursuit of a reckless driver ended with a crash on I-95. (Courtesy: Chloe Isabella Przywara)

The trooper was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Mercedes-Benz were both taken into custody. Charges against the driver are pending. According to FHP, the passenger has an active warrant out of Broward County.

FHP said the speeds of both vehicles remain under investigation.

Part of I-95 shut down

The crash led to the closure of part of I-95 southbound in Brevard County.

Southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked at State Road 46 for a few hours while crews work to clear the crash, according to authorities.

The roadway has since reopened.