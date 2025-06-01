5 boaters missing off Florida coast, officials say

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for five missing boaters off Alligator Point, Florida. They were last seen in a 32-foot gray boat called Unreel . Officials are asking anyone with information to call 833-662-8724.



The United States Coast Guard is searching for five missing boaters off the coast of Florida as of Sunday.

What we know:

The group was last reported approximately 23 miles offshore near Alligator Point.

They were traveling in a 32-foot vessel named Unreel, described as gray with a black-trimmed center console.

What we don't know:

It’s still unknown who the missing boaters are, what their planned route was, whether they sent a distress signal, when they were last in contact, and what conditions are affecting the search.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the authorities at 833-662-8724.

