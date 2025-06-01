5 boaters missing off Florida coast, officials say
ALLIGATOR POINT, Fla. - The United States Coast Guard is searching for five missing boaters off the coast of Florida as of Sunday.
What we know:
The group was last reported approximately 23 miles offshore near Alligator Point.
They were traveling in a 32-foot vessel named Unreel, described as gray with a black-trimmed center console.
What we don't know:
It’s still unknown who the missing boaters are, what their planned route was, whether they sent a distress signal, when they were last in contact, and what conditions are affecting the search.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the authorities at 833-662-8724.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Coast Guard's 8th District - Heartland on June 1, 2025.