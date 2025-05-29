Florida woman facing animal abuse charges after allegedly pouring pickle juice, hot sauce on injured puppy

The Brief A 19-year-old woman from Florida is facing animal cruelty charges after she allegedly injured her puppy using multiple tactics. Police say the woman beat the puppy after the 5-month-old animal accidentally went to the bathroom inside. The puppy is received veterinary treatment and is expected to recover.



A Florida woman is facing animal abuse charges after she allegedly beat her 5-month-old puppy and then poured hot sauce and pickle juice on the injured animal.

What happened?

What we know:

The Clearwater Police Department said the incident took place earlier this month at 2007 Alpine Road in Clearwater, Florida.

An official arrest affidavit states that 19-year-old Lamyah Jade Rumph became angry after her 5-month-old pitbull mix puppy named Nova accidentally went to the bathroom inside the home.

Officers said Rumph lifted Nova by her neck, punched her with her fist, and threw her against a metal crate so hard that the door to the crate broke.

Once Nova was lying injured inside the crate, investigators say Rumph doused the puppy with hot sauce and pickle juice.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found Nova trembling and visibly distressed inside the crate. Police noted the puppy was covered in pickle juice and hot sauce, and the area surrounding the crate was scattered with feces.

Because of her injuries, investigators said Nova was unable to walk properly or bear weight on her left hind leg.

What happens now?

What's next:

Rumph was arrested on May 22 and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She is facing charges related to animal cruelty.

Rumph later admitted to her actions.

Nova was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment and is now being held at Pinellas County Animal Services.

