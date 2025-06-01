Multiple vehicles damaged after fire breaks out at MCO parking garage, officials say

article

The Brief The fire broke out at the A garage, according to officials. Garage A has remained open since the fire. The fire did not impact airport operations.



Officials with the Orlando International Airport responded to a fire that broke out at one of its parking garages early Sunday morning, according to airport officials.

The small car fire broke out just before 8 a.m. in the A garage, according to officials.

Airport officials said four vehicles were damaged in the fire.

The fire did not affect airport operations, according to officials.

Garage A has remained open since the fire, officials said.