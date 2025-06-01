Expand / Collapse search

Multiple vehicles damaged after fire breaks out at MCO parking garage, officials say

By
Published  June 1, 2025 9:04pm EDT
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(Courtesy Councilwoman Judi FIke, Groveland Fla.)

The Brief

    • The fire broke out at the A garage, according to officials.
    • Garage A has remained open since the fire.
    • The fire did not impact airport operations.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the Orlando International Airport responded to a fire that broke out at one of its parking garages early Sunday morning, according to airport officials.

The small car fire broke out just before 8 a.m. in the A garage, according to officials.

Airport officials said four vehicles were damaged in the fire.

The fire did not affect airport operations, according to officials.

Garage A has remained open since the fire, officials said. 

News