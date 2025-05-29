Rare bacterial infection strikes Florida man after Lake Dora Jet Ski injury

The Brief A Tavares, Florida man contracted a rare, potentially deadly bacterial infection after cutting his leg in Lake Dora. Doctors identified the bacteria as Edwardsiella tarda , which entered through an open wound. He is recovering after six days in the hospital and is urging others to take lake injuries seriously.



A Tavares, Florida man is warning others after what began as a simple day on the water ended with a rare bacterial infection that nearly cost him his leg.

‘I would have lost my leg — probably my life’

What we know:

Bobby Henderson, a Tavares man, developed a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection after cutting his leg while retrieving his Jet Ski from Lake Dora. The infection, identified as Edwardsiella tarda, entered through an open wound he sustained after slipping on algae at a boat ramp. Within 24 hours, he experienced severe symptoms including fever and intense pain, prompting an emergency hospital visit. Henderson was hospitalized for six days and required surgery to remove the infection.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Edwardsiella tarda is present in some lake environments and not others, or how widespread it may be. Doctors at the hospital treating Henderson had never seen a case of this specific infection before, raising questions about whether it's underdiagnosed or genuinely rare. It is also unknown if Henderson had any underlying conditions that made him more susceptible.

The backstory:

Henderson had taken his Jet Ski out on Lake Dora and was wrapping up his day when the watercraft drifted into tall grass. Attempting to retrieve it, he slipped on algae near the ramp and cut his shin on rocks beneath the surface. Initially dismissing the injury, he only sought help after symptoms worsened.

Big picture view:

Experts say Edwardsiella tarda can be found in freshwater lakes, and while infections are rare, they can escalate quickly. The case underscores the hidden dangers of Florida’s freshwater bodies and the importance of treating water-related injuries seriously. Dr. Daniel Egan of Orlando Health warns that bacteria like this can be fatal without prompt medical care, particularly if symptoms such as fever or spreading redness are ignored.

Timeline:

Bobby Henderson says he was loading his Jet Ski at a Lake Dora boat ramp when he slipped on algae and gashed his shin on nearby rocks. Below is a timeline of his injury and infection:

Day 1: Henderson slips and cuts his leg while retrieving Jet Ski.

24 hours later: He wakes with a fever and extreme leg pain.

Following week: Hospitalized for six days, undergoes surgery.

Post-hospitalization: Recovers and shares his story to raise awareness.

What they're saying:

Bobby Henderson said he is grateful to be alive after sustaining an injury while loading his Jet Ski at a Lake Dora boat ramp, which led to an infection.

"I would have lost my leg — probably my life, too," Henderson said.

Doctors at Orlando Health later diagnosed Henderson with Edwardsiella tarda, a rare freshwater bacterium that can cause severe, sometimes fatal infections if left untreated.

"This pain here was a pain like I’ve never had before," he said. "I’ve broken my femur, my arm, my hand, my foot — nothing like this. When the blood hit it, when you put your foot down, it brought tears to your eyes."

Henderson was hospitalized for six days and underwent surgery to remove the bacteria from his leg. He says even medical staff were unfamiliar with the infection.

"They were surprised by it. They had never had a single case of this in their hospital," he said.

Dr. Daniel Egan, an infectious disease specialist with Orlando Health, said Edwardsiella tarda is rare but dangerous and can be found in freshwater lakes across Florida. The bacteria typically enter the body through open wounds.

"This can be very fatallly, very quickly," Egan said. "It’s more so just because of how aggressive and how fast the infection can move."

Egan urges anyone who suffers a cut while swimming or wading in freshwater to leave the water immediately, clean the wound with soap and water, and monitor for symptoms such as fever or spreading redness. If symptoms appear, he said, seek medical attention right away.

"It’s not just a random infection," Egan said.

Henderson said he feels fortunate to have caught the infection in time and hopes others can learn from his experience.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: