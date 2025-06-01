Seminole County shed explosion sparks fire at 2 homes: officials

The Brief A shed explosion sparked a fire at two Seminole County homes on Sunday morning. It happened in Fern Park near S Lakewood Drive. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



An investigation is underway after a fire erupted in Seminole County, sparking fires at two homes on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The Semniole County Fire Department said the blaze broke out around 11 a.m. in the Fern Park area off S Lakewood Drive.

Officials believe the fire began in a shed located between two homes and quickly spread after an explosion.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A neighbor captured this photo of the fire as crews worked to extinguish it Sunday morning.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was home when the fire started or if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: