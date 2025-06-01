Seminole County shed explosion sparks fire at 2 homes: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a fire erupted in Seminole County, sparking fires at two homes on Sunday morning.
What we know:
The Semniole County Fire Department said the blaze broke out around 11 a.m. in the Fern Park area off S Lakewood Drive.
Officials believe the fire began in a shed located between two homes and quickly spread after an explosion.
A neighbor captured this photo of the fire as crews worked to extinguish it Sunday morning.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was home when the fire started or if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole County Fire Department on June 1, 2025.