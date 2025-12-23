Volusia County deputies search for ‘prankster’ after door-kicking incident leads to family dog’s death
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A suspected "prank" caused one Florida family to lose one of their loved ones: their beloved Yorkie, Spooky.
What we know:
Officials say someone kicked open a homeowner's door – kicking the door off the hinges – and allowing the family's dog to escape. The dog, a Yorkshire Terrier, was later hit and killed by a car in the road.
On Dec. 5, a homeowner came home to find Spooky, 3, missing.
"My door was open, and then I see the frame was outside the door – I think in front of the door," the homeowner said.
Now, the dog's family is saying they believe Spooky's death was a result of a viral door-kicking challenge, in which teens have been arrested for committing across Florida.
What's next:
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a burglary and a breaking and entering, FOX 35's Chancelor Winn reported.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding who kicked in the door is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
