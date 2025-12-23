Volusia County deputies search for ‘prankster’ after door-kicking incident leads to family dog’s death

The Brief The Volusia County Sheriff's office is looking for a "prankster" who kicked in a family's door, letting their dog loose. The family's Yorkie, named Spooky, ran into a nearby road and was hit and killed by a car. The family wants the people responsible to take accountability for their actions.



A suspected "prank" caused one Florida family to lose one of their loved ones: their beloved Yorkie, Spooky.

Yorkie, Spooky, was hit and killed a road after someone kicked in a door, letting him out of his home.

What we know:

Officials say someone kicked open a homeowner's door – kicking the door off the hinges – and allowing the family's dog to escape. The dog, a Yorkshire Terrier, was later hit and killed by a car in the road.

On Dec. 5, a homeowner came home to find Spooky, 3, missing.

Yorkie, Spooky's, bed.

"My door was open, and then I see the frame was outside the door – I think in front of the door," the homeowner said.

Now, the dog's family is saying they believe Spooky's death was a result of a viral door-kicking challenge, in which teens have been arrested for committing across Florida.

A suspect caught on surveillance video.

What's next:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a burglary and a breaking and entering, FOX 35's Chancelor Winn reported.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding who kicked in the door is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.