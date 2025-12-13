4 horses stolen from Osteen property; $10,000 reward offered

article

What we know: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of four horses from a property in Osteen and are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

"My message to the suspects is that it’s only a matter of time before you’re caught, so your best course of action is to make sure no harm comes to these horses," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

"It doesn’t matter where you go or how you try to cover your tracks. You’re going to get caught, and the consequences will be a whole lot worse if the horses were harmed."

What you can do

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to email Detective Bartzer at MBartzer@volusiasheriff.gov, call 386-860-7030.