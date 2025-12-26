Autistic boy, 6, rescued by deputies from pond on Christmas Day in Volusia County

The Brief A boy with autism, 6, was rescued in a pond by deputies after leaving home. The boy was found waist deep in water. The boy was previously rescued in a pond last summer.



A six-year-old boy was rescued from a pond by deputies on Christmas Day. This is the second time in two years the boy was rescued from a pond.

A boy in Volusia County was rescued by deputies in a pond on Dec. 25. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's office reported that a six-year-old boy, who has autism, is non-verbal and is attracted water, drifted to a nearby pond on Christmas night. The boy, Coco, had previously been rescued last summer, the sheriff's office said.

He started taking swimming lessons after the previous incident in a different pond in August 2024.

Coco was found on Dec. 25 cold, but unharmed, deputies said. The sheriff's office used Air One to lead deputies to Coco's location, where he was found chest deep in water around 6:30 p.m.

What's next:

Deputies spoke with Coco's family about improving precautionary measures, including measures at home and having Coco wear his AngelSense tracker at all times.