Mother wanted in abduction of two children in Edgewater, police say

Officials with the Edgewater Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a woman who they said abducted her own children at a gas station.

Police said Emily St. Clair was following the father of the children to a gas station in the area of the 600 block of West Indian Boulevard on Sunday evening. Police said when the father went inside, St. Clair removed the children, 7-year-old Eislee Kraus and 5-year-old Abel Kraus from the vehicle before fleeing the area.

Eislee Kraus (Edgewater Police photo)

Abel Kraus (Edgewater Police photo)

St. Clair was last seen in a newer model Chevrolet SUV, traveling southbound on U.S. 1.

St. Clair has a warrant out for her arrest and has been court ordered not to have contact with the children, according to police.

Eislee has blonde hair, is about four feet tall and was last seen wearing a purple one-piece, according to police. Abel has blonde hair and blue eyes and is about 3 feet and 6 inches, according to a release.

Police are asking the public not to approach St. Clair and to call 386-424-2000 with any tips.