Travel agent accused of $400K Florida school trip scam arrested in California

The Brief A Massachusetts travel agency owner accused of scamming students at Seabreeze High School has been arrested in California and now awaits extradition to Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is working with California Law Enforcement to bring 56-year-old Robert Goodwin back to the state. An arrest warrant was issued for Goodwin, who faces fraud and money laundering charges with a bond set at $4 million.



Robert Goodwin, a Massachusetts travel agent accused of defrauding more than 100 Seabreeze High School students, teachers, and chaperons, has been arrested in California and is pending extradition to Volusia County, Florida, authorities said.

Goodwin, 56, has a warrant out for his arrest here in Florida and is awaiting extradition with a hearing set for next year.

What we know:

California authorities arrested Goodwin due to warrants for fraud and money laundering charges in Florida. Florida set a bond of $4 million for Godwin. He is being held in Ventura, California. Volusia County’s Sheriff's Office says the Ventura Police Department has no bond set on Goodwin.

The backstory:

Back in September, Seabreeze High School contracted Massachusetts travel agency, Stone and Compass Travel, to help facilitate a class trip to Europe.

Stone and Compass Travel is owned by 56- year-old Robert Goodwin. Seabreeze high claims Goodwin was the main point of contact during the planning of their trip but allegedly stopped responding to their inquiries and pulled the plug on the trip.

Volusia deputies say Goodwin allegedly defrauded more than 100 students, teachers, and chaperons after each paid more than $3,500 to the travel company for the trip.

Florida’s Attorney General’s office says these students aren't alone, adding Goodwin allegedly scammed other students and chaperons out of more than 400-thousand dollars. Goodwin was arrested in California.

What we don't know:

Right now, court records show an extradition hearing is set for next year. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said there is no guarantee that California authorities are going to do what the department wants. As of right now, Sheriff Chitwood does not have a timeline on when Goodwin could be extradited back to Florida.

What's next:

Sheriff Chitwood says the department should learn more about next steps by Saturday, December 13. When and if Goodwin is sent back here to Florida, students and parents who lost money have an open invitation to meet him at the Daytona International Airport.