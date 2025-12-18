Man arrested in Osteen horse theft case; 2 of 4 stolen horses recovered

The Brief Florida authorities say they have recovered two out of the four horses stolen from Osteen last week, in South Florida. One person is in custody and faces charges in connection to this theft. Police say they have strong leads into the whereabouts of the two horses still missing.



Florida authorities have arrested a man in connection to a report of four horses taken from a property in Osteen last week.

Lazaro Guzman, 26, is currently charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

The backstory:

On Saturday, December 13, Volusia County sheriff's deputies responded to a call claiming four horses were taken from a property in Osteen.

The sheriff’s office started investigating the case, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest.

According to officials, the stolen horses were identified as: Slater, an 8-year-old horse; R Chism, 13; Snoop, 19; and Gratian Hanover, 13. Two of the horses have since been recovered.

Officers said their investigation led them to Hialeah, Florida, where they arrested Lazaro Guzman. Authorities say he is from Cuba and is here in the United States illegally.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now involved in this case and in addition to his charges, a detainer has been placed on Guzman.

What about the two horses still missing?

What they're saying:

According to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) have solid leads as to who is responsible for taking the two horses that are still missing.

"Florida Department of Agriculture – they're awesome – with FHP and FDLE, they are going after a second suspect. They know who he is, and we are going to be optimistic that no harm has come to those second horses," Chitwood said.

This is an ongoing investigation.