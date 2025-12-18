Who was Greg Biffle? NASCAR champion among 7 killed in North Carolina plane crash

The Brief NASCAR champion Greg Biffle, his wife and two children were among seven people killed in a private jet crash while landing at a North Carolina airport. Biffle was a 54-race winner across NASCAR’s top three series and one of the sport’s 75 Greatest Drivers. He was also widely honored for humanitarian work, including leading helicopter relief missions after Hurricane Helene.



Retired NASCAR champion Greg Biffle, whose success on the track and humanitarian work off it left a lasting mark on the sport, died Thursday when a private plane crashed while attempting to land at a North Carolina airport. He was 55.

Biffle, his wife, Cristina, and their two children — daughter Emma and son Ryder — were among seven people killed when the business jet went down at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles north of Charlotte, authorities said.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, posted about the family’s deaths on X and in a statement to FOX 35 News, NASCAR confirmed that Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack, were also among the dead.

Plane crashed while attempting to land

The backstory:

The Cessna C550 erupted into a large fire on impact. The Federal Aviation Administration said seven people were aboard.

"I can confirm there were fatalities," Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

AccuWeather reported drizzle and cloud cover at the time of the crash.

Flight records showed the plane was registered to a company run by Biffle. Tracking data indicated the jet took off from Statesville shortly after 10 a.m., returned and was attempting to land when it crashed. Golfers at the adjacent Lakewood Golf Club said they saw the plane flying unusually low before debris scattered across the ninth hole.

NASCAR said it was devastated by the news.

The airport is frequently used by NASCAR teams and Fortune 500 companies. Video showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage.

Who was Greg Biffle?

Dig deeper:

A native of Vancouver, Washington, Biffle rose through NASCAR’s ranks after being hired by Jack Roush on the advice of Hall of Fame driver Benny Parsons. Nicknamed "The Biff," he quickly made history, earning Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 1998 and winning the series championship in 2000.

He followed with Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2001 and the championship in 2002, becoming the first driver to win titles on both circuits.

Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Ford EcoBoost Ford, holds daughter Emma Elizabeth on the grid during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 2, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Expand

Though he never won a Cup Series championship, Biffle was a consistent contender over 14 full-time seasons. He recorded 19 Cup victories in 515 starts, finished in the top 10 in the standings six times and was runner-up in 2005. Across NASCAR’s three national series, he won 54 races.

Biffle spent 19 seasons with Roush Fenway Racing before parting ways with the team at the end of 2016. He was later named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Humanitarian efforts during Hurricane Helene recovery

Away from racing, Biffle was widely recognized for his humanitarian work. In 2024, he was named the recipient of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award for his aid efforts following Hurricane Helene.

Before the extent of the storm’s devastation in western North Carolina and East Tennessee was widely known, Biffle boarded his personal helicopter to deliver supplies to remote, flooded communities cut off from outside help. His efforts as part of Operation Helidrop helped spearhead NASCAR’s broader relief response, providing food, water, medicine, clothing and housing to those in need.

During one flight, a trapped man signaled Biffle with a mirror. After several attempts, Biffle landed his helicopter and delivered supplies to the man and nearby residents.

The Myers Brothers Award, first presented in 1958 and selected by a vote of NMPA members, honors individuals or groups for outstanding contributions to stock car racing. Biffle was a first-time recipient.

"Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans," Rep. Hudson wrote. "But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track."

What they're saying:

"I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others.

"Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.

"The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica.

"That’s who the Biffles were. Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss.""

NASCAR released a statement below:

"NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash.

"Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.

"On the track, Greg’s talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg’s entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life."

A joint statement was also released from the Biffle, Grossu, Dutton and Lunders families:

"We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words.

"Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma (mother – Nicole Lunders).

"Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child.

"Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them.

"Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him.

"Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives.

"We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time.

"At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another."

Big picture view:

The crash adds to a year marked by numerous aviation accidents. With 2025 nearing its end, the NTSB has investigated 1,331 U.S. crashes so far, compared with 1,482 in all of 2024, the Associated Press reports.