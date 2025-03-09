Woman dies after falling from golf cart; driver arrested for DUI Manslaughter

article

A 60-year-old woman died after falling from a golf cart in The Villages, and the driver was later arrested for DUI manslaughter, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at the intersection of San Marino Drive and Santa Clara Circle, troopers said.

Authorities said Richard Allen Keil, 58, of The Villages, was driving a golf cart northbound on San Marino Drive when he swerved to avoid a parked vehicle. During the maneuver, a female passenger from Norridge, Illinois, fell from the golf cart and suffered serious injuries.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries, FHP said.

Troopers determined that Keil was impaired at the time of the crash. He was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

