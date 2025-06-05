Christopher Blackmon appointed sheriff of Osceola County after Marcos Lopez's arrest: Who is he?

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez from office after Lopez was arrested on serious racketeering charges. The suspension is immediate, and Lopez is no longer allowed to perform his duties or receive pay. Christopher Blackmon, a longtime law enforcement leader with the Florida Highway Patrol, has been appointed as the new sheriff.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Wednesday removing Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez from office after he was arrested on felony charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

The action follows formal charges filed against Lopez in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, and the order prohibits him from carrying out any official responsibilities or receiving pay during the suspension.

Effective immediately, Christopher Blackmon has been appointed to take over as sheriff of Osceola County, Florida.

See the executive order in its entirety below:

Who is Christopher Blackmon?

What we know:

Blackmon is the chief of the Florida Highway Patrol for the Central Florida region. He has worked in law enforcement for 35 years and oversees more than 850 troopers and 95 civilian employees.

He also leads immigration-related operations across all 67 counties in Florida.

Photo of Christopher Blackmon (Credit: FHP Orlando)

In his free time, he volunteers with groups like the Special Olympics, Clermont Little League, and Make-a-Wish. He has a college degree in Homeland Security from Vincennes University.

Marcos Lopez arrested: What we know

The backstory:

A multi-agency investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and joined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was launched in 2023.

Officials say the investigation uncovered a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola counties. Officials say the organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday morning on charges related to racketeering, according to officials. (Credit: Lake County Jail)

Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

