When do Florida schools open again after Hurricane Milton? See the list

Days after Hurricane Milton slammed Florida, thousands remain without power, roadways and neighborhoods are flooded, and people are busy cleaning up the debris left in its wake. Businesses and Florida's theme parks have started to reopen.

This week, Central Florida students will return to school. Here's the latest status of each Central Florida school district.

When are Florida schools opening after Hurricane Milton?

Brevard County Schools

No school for students on Monday, Oct. 14 as it is a Teacher Work Day/Student Holiday.

School resumes Tuesday, Oct. 15 for students.

Flagler County Public Schools

School resumes on Monday, Oct. 14.

Lake County Public Schools

School is expected to resume on Monday, Oct. 14.

Lake-Sumter State College to reopen on Monday, Oct. 14

Marion County Public Schools

School is expected to resume on Monday, Oct. 14.

Orange County Public Schools

No school for students on Monday, Oct. 14 as it is a Teacher Work Day/Student Holiday.

School resumes Tuesday, Oct. 15 for students.

A make-up school day will be required for Friday, Oct. 25.

Osceola County Public Schools

No school for students on Monday, Oct. 14 as it is a Teacher Work Day/Student Holiday.

School resumes Tuesday, Oct. 15 for students.

The makeup days for the hurricane will be discussed over the next two weeks.

Polk County Public Schools

Polk County Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 14 & 15.

School is expected to resume on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Seminole County Public Schools

No school for students on Monday, Oct. 14 as it is a Teacher Work Day/Student Holiday.

School is expected to resume on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Sumter County Public Schools

FOX 35 was unable to confirm at the moment. We have reached out to the district.

Volusia County Public Schools