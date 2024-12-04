Expand / Collapse search

2024 guide for the best Central Florida holiday light displays

Published  December 4, 2024 1:05pm EST
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is aglow with holiday light displays that illuminate neighborhoods and local attractions. 

From synchronized music shows to towering Christmas trees, families have plenty of options to experience the magic of the season.

Here is a list of some of the festive holiday light displays to check out in Central Florida this year. 

Orange County

Downtown for the Holidays | Downtown Orlando

  • Nov. 22 - Jan. 6
  • Holiday light stroll nightly
  • Christmas Tree Show Schedule | Click here

Dazzling Nights | Harry P. Leu Gardens

  • Nov. 29 - Jan. 5
  • 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Transforms the botanical park into a winter wonderland
  • Tickets required in advance | Click here for tickets

Oh, What fun! | Lake Nona Town Center

  • Dec. 6 - Dec. 22
  • 7 p.m.
  • Holiday light displays, live shows, "snowfall" and vendors
  • Festival website for more details | Click here

13th annual Christmas Light Ride | College Park and Ivanhoe Village

  • Dec. 7
  • 7 p.m.
  • 13th annual six-mile bike ride to see the light displays around the College Park and Ivanhoe Village areas
  • Check website for more information | Click here

Brevard County

2024 Holidays in Space | Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

  • Dec. 20 - Dec. 30
  • Check out the holiday decor throughout the space complex, a nightly projection show, a 50-foot Christmas tree and the Rocket Tree Trail
  • Tickets required | Click here for tickets 

Flagler County

Fantasy of Lights Festival | Central Park Town Center

  • Nov. 30 - Dec. 30
  • 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • 56 light displays on display, Christmas music, events, Santa’s Village, nightly train ride and snow on the weekends.
  • Check website for more information | Click here

Lake County

Light Up Lady Lake | Veterans' Park

  • Dec. 13
  • 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • The town will illuminate Veterans' Park with thousands of Christmas lights
  • Check website for more information | Click here

Enchanted Forest of Trees | Victory Pointe

  • Nov. 23 - Jan. 5
  • Over 70 Christmas trees decorated by local groups and businesses
  • Check website for more information | Click here

Light Up Mount Dora | Downtown Mount Dora

  • Nov. 23 - Jan. 9
  • Christmas lights will be up around the downtown area
  • For full list of events check website | Click here 

Marion County

‘Tis the Season | Downtown Ocala

  • Nov. 23 - Dec. 31
  • Christmas light display in downtown Ocala
  • Check website for more information | Click here

Osceola County

Now Snowing Nightly | Celebration Town Center

  • Nov. 30 - Dec. 31
  • Nightly snow, Christmas lights, a tree, art festival, a synthetic ice rink and Christmas Carolers
  • Check website for more information | Click here

Holinights Celebration | Promenade at Sunset Walk

  • Nov. 21 - Dec. 25
  • 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Nightly lighting of a 45-foot animated Christmas tree, street markets, car shows, live music, Santa Claus and more
  • Free event
  • Check website for more information | Click here 

Seminole County

Holiday Light Displays and Fountain Show | Cranes Roost Park

  • Nov. 28 - Jan. 1 
  • 60-foot-tall Christmas tree, over 8,000 dazzling LEDs and more
  • Check website for more information | Click here

Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild | Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens

  • Select nights Nov. 15 - Jan. 19
  • 6 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $24.99
  • Check website for ticket information | Click here

Sumter County

Tree Lighting Festival | The Villages

  • Starting Nov. 30
  • Christmas trees light up on different nights for festivals at each of the squares in The Villages
  • More info | Click here 

Volusia County

Magic of Lights Daytona | Daytona International Speedway

  • Nov. 22 - Jan. 4 
  • 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Drive through a light display with over 1 million lights 
  • Tickets are sold online for $22, and at the gate for $30
  • More info | Click here 