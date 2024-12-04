2024 guide for the best Central Florida holiday light displays
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is aglow with holiday light displays that illuminate neighborhoods and local attractions.
From synchronized music shows to towering Christmas trees, families have plenty of options to experience the magic of the season.
Here is a list of some of the festive holiday light displays to check out in Central Florida this year.
Orange County
Downtown for the Holidays | Downtown Orlando
- Nov. 22 - Jan. 6
- Holiday light stroll nightly
- Christmas Tree Show Schedule | Click here
Dazzling Nights | Harry P. Leu Gardens
- Nov. 29 - Jan. 5
- 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Transforms the botanical park into a winter wonderland
- Tickets required in advance | Click here for tickets
Oh, What fun! | Lake Nona Town Center
- Dec. 6 - Dec. 22
- 7 p.m.
- Holiday light displays, live shows, "snowfall" and vendors
- Festival website for more details | Click here
13th annual Christmas Light Ride | College Park and Ivanhoe Village
- Dec. 7
- 7 p.m.
- 13th annual six-mile bike ride to see the light displays around the College Park and Ivanhoe Village areas
- Check website for more information | Click here
Brevard County
2024 Holidays in Space | Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
- Dec. 20 - Dec. 30
- Check out the holiday decor throughout the space complex, a nightly projection show, a 50-foot Christmas tree and the Rocket Tree Trail
- Tickets required | Click here for tickets
Flagler County
Fantasy of Lights Festival | Central Park Town Center
- Nov. 30 - Dec. 30
- 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- 56 light displays on display, Christmas music, events, Santa’s Village, nightly train ride and snow on the weekends.
- Check website for more information | Click here
Lake County
Light Up Lady Lake | Veterans' Park
- Dec. 13
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- The town will illuminate Veterans' Park with thousands of Christmas lights
- Check website for more information | Click here
Enchanted Forest of Trees | Victory Pointe
- Nov. 23 - Jan. 5
- Over 70 Christmas trees decorated by local groups and businesses
- Check website for more information | Click here
Light Up Mount Dora | Downtown Mount Dora
- Nov. 23 - Jan. 9
- Christmas lights will be up around the downtown area
- For full list of events check website | Click here
Marion County
‘Tis the Season | Downtown Ocala
- Nov. 23 - Dec. 31
- Christmas light display in downtown Ocala
- Check website for more information | Click here
Osceola County
Now Snowing Nightly | Celebration Town Center
- Nov. 30 - Dec. 31
- Nightly snow, Christmas lights, a tree, art festival, a synthetic ice rink and Christmas Carolers
- Check website for more information | Click here
Holinights Celebration | Promenade at Sunset Walk
- Nov. 21 - Dec. 25
- 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Nightly lighting of a 45-foot animated Christmas tree, street markets, car shows, live music, Santa Claus and more
- Free event
- Check website for more information | Click here
Seminole County
Holiday Light Displays and Fountain Show | Cranes Roost Park
- Nov. 28 - Jan. 1
- 60-foot-tall Christmas tree, over 8,000 dazzling LEDs and more
- Check website for more information | Click here
Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild | Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens
- Select nights Nov. 15 - Jan. 19
- 6 p.m.
- Tickets start at $24.99
- Check website for ticket information | Click here
Sumter County
Tree Lighting Festival | The Villages
- Starting Nov. 30
- Christmas trees light up on different nights for festivals at each of the squares in The Villages
- More info | Click here
Volusia County
Magic of Lights Daytona | Daytona International Speedway
- Nov. 22 - Jan. 4
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Drive through a light display with over 1 million lights
- Tickets are sold online for $22, and at the gate for $30
- More info | Click here