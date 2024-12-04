2024 guide for the best Central Florida holiday light displays

article

Central Florida is aglow with holiday light displays that illuminate neighborhoods and local attractions.

From synchronized music shows to towering Christmas trees, families have plenty of options to experience the magic of the season.

Here is a list of some of the festive holiday light displays to check out in Central Florida this year.

Orange County

Downtown for the Holidays | Downtown Orlando

Nov. 22 - Jan. 6

Holiday light stroll nightly

Christmas Tree Show Schedule | Click here

Dazzling Nights | Harry P. Leu Gardens

Nov. 29 - Jan. 5

5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Transforms the botanical park into a winter wonderland

Tickets required in advance | Click here for tickets

Oh, What fun! | Lake Nona Town Center

Dec. 6 - Dec. 22

7 p.m.

Holiday light displays, live shows, "snowfall" and vendors

Festival website for more details | Click here

13th annual Christmas Light Ride | College Park and Ivanhoe Village

Dec. 7

7 p.m.

13th annual six-mile bike ride to see the light displays around the College Park and Ivanhoe Village areas

Check website for more information | Click here

Brevard County

2024 Holidays in Space | Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Dec. 20 - Dec. 30

Check out the holiday decor throughout the space complex, a nightly projection show, a 50-foot Christmas tree and the Rocket Tree Trail

Tickets required | Click here for tickets

Flagler County

Fantasy of Lights Festival | Central Park Town Center

Nov. 30 - Dec. 30

6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

56 light displays on display, Christmas music, events, Santa’s Village, nightly train ride and snow on the weekends.

Check website for more information | Click here

Lake County

Light Up Lady Lake | Veterans' Park

Dec. 13

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The town will illuminate Veterans' Park with thousands of Christmas lights

Check website for more information | Click here

Enchanted Forest of Trees | Victory Pointe

Nov. 23 - Jan. 5

Over 70 Christmas trees decorated by local groups and businesses

Check website for more information | Click here

Light Up Mount Dora | Downtown Mount Dora

Nov. 23 - Jan. 9

Christmas lights will be up around the downtown area

For full list of events check website | Click here

Marion County

‘Tis the Season | Downtown Ocala

Nov. 23 - Dec. 31

Christmas light display in downtown Ocala

Check website for more information | Click here

Osceola County

Now Snowing Nightly | Celebration Town Center

Nov. 30 - Dec. 31

Nightly snow, Christmas lights, a tree, art festival, a synthetic ice rink and Christmas Carolers

Check website for more information | Click here

Holinights Celebration | Promenade at Sunset Walk

Nov. 21 - Dec. 25

6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Nightly lighting of a 45-foot animated Christmas tree, street markets, car shows, live music, Santa Claus and more

Free event

Check website for more information | Click here

Seminole County

Holiday Light Displays and Fountain Show | Cranes Roost Park

Nov. 28 - Jan. 1

60-foot-tall Christmas tree, over 8,000 dazzling LEDs and more

Check website for more information | Click here

Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild | Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Select nights Nov. 15 - Jan. 19

6 p.m.

Tickets start at $24.99

Check website for ticket information | Click here

Sumter County

Tree Lighting Festival | The Villages

Starting Nov. 30

Christmas trees light up on different nights for festivals at each of the squares in The Villages

More info | Click here

Volusia County

Magic of Lights Daytona | Daytona International Speedway