1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting during alleged drug deal in Wildwood, Florida: police

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured on Monday in Sumter County. Officers believe the incident was an attempted robbery during a drug deal. Details regarding the suspects and the victims were not immediately released.



One person is dead, and two people are hurt after a shooting broke out during an alleged drug deal in Wildwood, Florida on Monday, according to police.

What we know:

On March 17, at around 6 p.m. Wildwood Police officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired near High Street and County Road 242.

At the scene, they found a victim who had been shot in the leg, authorities reported.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles – a gray Nissan SUV and a white passenger vehicle – drove off from the area shortly before officers arrived.

The Nissan was later spotted speeding southbound on Interstate 75. The vehicle was later located in Webster, Florida, where Sumter County Sheriff's deputies began assisting in the case.

At the Webster scene, detectives discovered two additional victims from the initial shooting. One of them was pronounced dead at the Webster scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Officers were informed that two additional individuals may have been in the Nissan when it was abandoned, leaving the three victims behind.

The identities of these two individuals have not been revealed, and their potential involvement is still unknown.

Police have not released the names of the victims but confirmed that the first victim found was originally an occupant of the Nissan SUV.

The identity of the driver of the white passenger vehicle is also unknown.

Alleged drug deal goes wrong

Dig deeper:

Investigators collected evidence at both the Wildwood and Webster scenes, including ski masks, a Glock-style pistol, and shell casings.

Police also stated that they believe the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery amid a drug deal but did not release any further details.

What you can do:

The Wildwood Police Department is asking residents to check their cameras to see if anything regarding the incident was captured.

