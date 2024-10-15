Operation Blue Roof opens for Hurricane Milton recovery in Florida

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, has launched Operation Blue Roof to help residents affected by Hurricane Milton.

The program, which runs through Tuesday, November 5, provides free fiber-reinforced sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until permanent repairs can be made.

Operation Blue Roof is available to homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in 22 counties:

Brevard

Citrus

Charlotte

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Manatee

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

The service offers temporary roofing protection for those affected by the storm.

Residents can sign up for the service at blueroof.gov, call 888-766-3258 or visit a Right of Entry collection center.

A list of ROE centers is available on the website, where residents can also submit the required ROE form to initiate assistance.

For more information and updates on Hurricane Milton, follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook, or visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates.