Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested on racketeering charges, officials say

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez has been arrested on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering over his alleged involvement in a major years-long illegal gambling operation, officials said.

Lopez was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Lake County Jail. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Lopez as Osceola County Sheriff, and appointed FHP's Christopher Blackmon to replace him.

Here is the latest information on the investigation, charges, allegations, and response to the former sheriff's arrest.

Attorney General: Marcos Lopez allegedly part of ‘massive Central Florida gambling operation’

What we know:

Former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was allegedly part of a "massive Central Florida gambling operation" for years, according to the Florida Attorney General's Office and the criminal complaint.

Sheriff Marcos – and others – face at least two charges:

Racketeering

Conspiracy to commit racketeering

According to the complaint, Marcos Lopez was connected to, aware of, or part of an illegal gambling operation that ran lotteries and slot machines. Officials say the organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday morning on charges related to racketeering, according to officials. (Credit: Lake County Jail)

Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

Video of the arrest: ‘What is this about?’

HSI Tampa posted a short video of HSI agents with Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. There is no audio included in the video, but it appears that Lopez asks someone, "what is this about?"

The two continue to talk, though it is unknown what is said.

‘Solemn day for Florida’

What they're saying:

Here are statements issued after news broke of Marcos Lopez's arrest:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

"This is a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community," he said. "We put great trust in our constitutional officers, especially those who are our communities' first line of defense. Public servants should never exploit the public's trust for personal gain. Our statewide prosecutors will hold Sheriff Lopez, his associates and all lawbreakers accountable."

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass

"As law enforcement, we are held to higher standards of integrity and character than other professions," he said. "This case revealed that Lopez violated the trust and integrity expected of him as the duly elected sheriff of Osceola County. Florida’s sheriffs are leaders for not only their office and deputies, but for their community and the citizens that elected them."

Osceola County Manager Don Fisher

"The sheriff is a separate constitutional officer, apart from the county or the county commission, and it’s important to note that the county had no role in this investigation," he said. "However, the county and our commission stand ready at the helm to support interim Sheriff Christopher Blackmon and the courageous men and women of the Osceola Sheriff’s Department however we can during this period, as appropriate."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

"I’m extremely disappointed and shocked by Sheriff Lopez’ criminal conduct," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "He has embarrassed himself, his family and the great men and women who work at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. His conduct is outrageous, unprofessional and obviously corrupt. He forgot the first rule in public service: No one is above the law."

Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa and City Manager Mike Steigerwald delivered brief remarks in a Facebook Live video.

"We wanted to express our sadness for what's happening in our county right now," Espinosa said. "It's an unsettling moment."

Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway

"While Marcos López's suspension as Sheriff in Osceola County does not directly impact the operations of the Kissimmee Police Department, we remain committed to working collaboratively with the Sheriff’s Office. We look forward to supporting Sheriff Christopher Blackmon and his team throughout this transition in any way we can. Our focus remains on serving and protecting the residents of Kissimmee with integrity, professionalism, and a shared commitment to public safety."

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and other charges may be announced at a later date. Other individuals are expected to be served with arrest warrants in the coming days.

Christopher A. Blackmon has been appointed to Lopez's position, effective immediately.

Who is Marcos Lopez?

Local perspective:

Osceola County Sheriff Lopez was born in Chicago and raised in Central Florida.

After obtaining an associate degree in criminal justice, Lopez joined the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in 2003 while serving in the Navy Reserve.

He has served as sheriff since 2021 and became the first Hispanic sheriff in the county and the state.

Lopez has three children, two of whom are University of Central Florida (UCF) graduates.

Marcos R. Lopez has served as the Osceola County Sheriff since 2021.

What is racketeering?

Dig deeper:

Racketeering is a coordinated scheme, often involving organized crime, where individuals engage in a pattern of illegal activities to make a profit.

The crime is characterized by a series of illegal acts carried out to generate ongoing revenue, such as extortion, fraud or bribery.

Who is Christopher Blackmon?

Blackmon is the Central Region Chief for the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

He is a 35-year law enforcement veteran and leads more than 850 sworn troopers and 95 civilian employees.

Blackmon also serves as the FHP Statewide Immigration Incident Commander for all 67 counties.

Blackmon earned his bachelor’s degree in homeland security from Vincennes University.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

Christopher A. Blackmon has been appointed to Sheriff Marcos Lopez's position, effective immediately. (Florida Highway Patrol)

