Infant dead after 'unintentionally left' inside vehicle at Sumter County middle school: Sheriff's office
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-month-old child was found dead in a parked vehicle at South Sumter Middle School on Monday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the school around 4 p.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive infant. Authorities believe the infant was unintentionally left alone in the vehicle by a family member who had intended to drop the child off at a daycare but forgot and proceeded to the school. Later in the day, the child was found deceased inside the vehicle.
"This is a tragic situation, and our hearts go out to the family," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
No additional information was released. The sheriff’s office is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.
