Deputies looking for possible armed man in Bushnell after chase ends in crash

The Brief Sumter County deputies are searching for a man who may be armed after he crashed and fled a scene in the Bushnell area. The man was last seen traveling on foot towards the Florida National Cemetery, authorities said. Officials are asking residents to currently avoid the area of County Road 476B and Interstate 75.



The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a man who may be armed after he crashed and fled a scene in the Bushnell area.

Deputies said there is an increased law enforcement presence in the area of County Road 476B and Interstate 75 while they search for the man.

Deputies search for possibly armed suspect

What we know:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said they were in pursuit of a man, when he then crashed and fled from his vehicle.

Officials said the man was last seen traveling on foot towards the Florida National Cemetery.

The suspect is described as a Black male last seen wearing a black T-shirt and maroon shorts.

Authorities said the man may be armed.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear who the man is or why he was attempting to run from troopers. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash. FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information.

What you can do:

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area while they search for the man.

Deputies are asking residents to call 911 and not approach the man if he is spotted.

Authorities said they will provide further updates when they are available.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: