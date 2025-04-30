Florida substitute teacher accused of abusing special needs students

The Brief A Sumter County father is speaking out after his 5-year-old daughter allegedly suffered abuse by substitute teacher Stephanie Arnot at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary. Arnot was arrested Monday after witnesses reported physical mistreatment of special needs students in her classroom. Authorities and the Department of Children and Families are investigating, while the school district vows she’ll never work with children again.



A Sumter County father is demanding answers after his 5-year-old daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, allegedly came home from school with bruises and signs of physical abuse.

FLDE investigating alleged incidents

What we know:

Stephanie Arnot, 35, a former substitute teacher at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School in Sumter County, was arrested Monday on allegations of abusing special needs preschool students.

One of the children believed to be a victim is 5-year-old Everly Osorio, who is on the autism spectrum. Her father, Caleb Osorio, said Everly returned home with bruises and began exhibiting unusual and disturbing behavior.

Witnesses told authorities they saw Arnot physically mishandle students in her care. One account described Arnot grabbing a child by the head and forcefully turning her toward a TV. Another teacher reported hearing a child screaming and found Arnot wrapping a student in a blanket and pushing her hand into the child’s face while the child pleaded, "You’re hurting me!"

Arnot had been working in the classroom for about two weeks. She was released on a $2,000 bond following her arrest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the total number of children who may have been harmed or the full extent of the alleged abuse. The long-term impact on the students involved remains unclear, as does the reason why earlier signs — if any — were not reported sooner. Investigators have not yet confirmed whether Arnot had previous complaints or disciplinary history during her tenure in the school system.

Big picture view:

The case has sparked concern among parents and advocates for children with disabilities, raising questions about the vetting, oversight, and training of substitute teachers. It has also underscored the need for stronger accountability and reporting mechanisms within schools to prevent abuse.

Many parents are now calling for a review of safety protocols and staff monitoring procedures in special education classrooms.

What they're saying:

Caleb Osorio tells FOX 35 that his daughter was hurt by the teacher in the incident where deputies say she grabbed a 5-year-old student’s head. The Sumter County father is horrified, frustrated, and heartbroken to learn that Arnott had harmed his daughter.

"To see this happen, one person come in and do something so heinous. It’s not acceptable," said Osorio.

He tells FOX 35 Orlando they learned about the abuse from school officials last week and have been trying to piece everything together since.

"My daughter said her neck was in pain," he said. "My daughter says that she tried to twist her head like to rip her head off her shoulders."

Osorio said that the teacher was allegedly a substitute who had only been in his daughter’s class for two weeks. He said during that time his child came home with bruises.

"I wouldn’t think that it would be a teacher doing this. I thought she was being clumsy, kids playing rough," he explained. "Thank god none of these kids are seriously harmed because there could have been serious stuff done if she hadn’t been caught," he added.

Now, the father hopes officials will conduct a thorough investigation.

"I have to imagine if she would do something like that to my daughter, what she was doing to any other kids in that classroom," said Osorio.

The Sumter County School District called the allegations deeply disturbing.

"We want to assure our families and community that we are committed to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment in every school. There is no place in our district for anyone who violates that trust. If you hurt a child in Sumter County, we will make sure you never work with children again."

What's next:

Arnot was released on a $2,000 bond. The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating, along with local authorities.

