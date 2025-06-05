Florida Gov. DeSantis signs legislation to strengthen health and safety protections for firefighters

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill to enhance the state's commitment to the health and safety of its firefighters on Thursday. The new bill, HB 929, updates the Florida Firefighters Occupational Safety and Health Act by expanding its scope to include occupational diseases and suicide prevention. DeSantis' most recent budget recommended more than $118 million to raise first responder pay — including a 25% raise for state-employed firefighters.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a new bill to help enhance the state's commitment to the health and safety of its firefighters.

What is HB 929?

What we know:

DeSantis signed the new bill and delivered remarks at the 81st Annual Convention of the Florida Professional Firefighters on Thursday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The new bill, HB 929, updates the Florida Firefighters Occupational Safety and Health Act by expanding its scope to include occupational diseases and suicide prevention. The bill directs the Department of Financial Services’ Division of the State Fire Marshal to adopt clear rules to mitigate health risks, including mental health impacts and exposure to toxic substances.

Under the new law, fire departments must purchase gear free of hazardous chemicals once it becomes commercially available, employers must notify firefighters if current gear contains toxic substances, the division is required to monitor mental health impacts, and standard firefighter shifts will be limited to 42 hours per week to reduce burnout.

What they're saying:

"Firefighters put their lives on the line to save others," DeSantis said. "The heroic work takes a physical and mental toll. HB 929 recognizes the risks and strengthens Florida’s commitment to the well-being of our firefighters, and I was proud to sign it alongside some of the state’s hometown heroes today."

The backstory:

Since taking office, DeSantis has made it a priority to ensure first responders receive resources, protection and recognition.

His most recent budget recommended more than $118 million to raise first responder pay — including a 25% raise for state-employed firefighters.

