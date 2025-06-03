Unusual surge of 9-armed sea stars reported along Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An unusual and rare sighting is sparking excitement along Florida’s Space Coast, where beachgoers are reporting a surge in the appearances of nine-armed sea stars washed ashore.
What we know:
Social media groups are talking about a surge in sea star sightings on the Space Coast.
Many people have shared the rare experience of seeing nine-armed creatures in the sand. They have lived near the water their whole life but haven’t seen a sea star with that many arms up close.
The animals still seemed to be alive because their tentacles were moving when beachgoers found them. Scientists say you can gently place them back in the water if you stumble on one. It’s too soon to tell what’s bringing them on shore.
One marine scientist said it could be a patch of low oxygen or dredging off shore.
What we don't know:
It is still unclear what has caused the sudden surge of sea stars along the Brevard County coast.
What they're saying:
Beachgoers were shocked but pleasantly surprised to see the sea life up close.
"I was definitely a little shocked. I’ve seen five armed sea stars before, but I’ve never seen anything like this," said Elyse Craig who spotted a star near Melbourne Beach.
"It was very cool to see, so that’s why I knew I was supposed to put it back in the ocean just to be safe," said Denise Derrick Wright who saw multiple sea stars in Satellite Beach.
