These Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets still have top prizes up to $25 million available

The Brief Hoping to hit it big as Florida’s next lottery millionaire? There are still 37 Florida Lottery scratch-off games with top prizes ranging from $1 million to $25 million waiting to be won.

Dreaming of becoming Florida’s next big lottery winner?

You might be in luck – 37 Florida Lottery scratch-off games still have million-dollar (or more!) top prizes up for grabs.

While most offer a cool $1 million, a few lucky tickets could score you as much as $2 million, $5 million, $10 million, $15 million or even $25 million!

Top Prize: $25 Million

$25MM Gold Rush Multiplier

Top Prizes Remaining: $25 million (2), $1 million (53)

Cost: $50

500X The Cash

Top Prizes Remaining: $25 million (1), $1 million (69)

Cost: $50

Top Prize: $15 Million

Florida 300X The Cash

Top Prizes Remaining: $15 million (2), $1 million (5)

Cost: $30

$15MM Gold Rush Multiplier

Top Prizes Remaining: $15 million (2), $1 million (1)

Cost: $30

Top Prize: $10 Million

Gold Rush Legacy

Top Prizes Remaining: $10 million (2), $1 million (10)

Cost: $20

Top Prize: $5 Million

The Perfect Gift

Top Prizes Remaining: $5 million (2)

Cost: $20

$5,000,000 Ca$h Money

Top Prizes Remaining: $5 million (4)

Cost: $20

$20 Monopoly Secret Vault

Top Prizes Remaining: $5 million (2)

Cost: $20

$5MM Triple Match

Top Prizes Remaining: $5 million (1), $1 million (3)

Cost: $20

Gold Rush Limited

Top Prizes Remaining: $5 million (1), $1 million (7)

Cost: $20

Top Prize: $2 Million

Scorching Hot 7s

Top Prizes Remaining: $2 million (4)

Cost: $10

$2MM Gold Rush Multiplier

Top Prizes Remaining: $2 million (3)

Cost: $10

Ultimate VIP Cashword

Top Prizes Remaining: $2 million (4)

Cost: $10

Silver Streak

Top Prizes Remaining: $2 million (1)

Cost: $10

Triple Jackpot

Top Prizes Remaining: $2 million (1)

Cost: $10

$10 Monopoly Secret Vault

Top Prizes Remaining: $2 million (2)

Cost: $10

Triple 77

Top Prizes Remaining: $2 million (1)

Cost: $10

100X The Cash

Top Prizes Remaining: $2 million (1)

Cost: $10

$2MM Triple Match

Top Prizes Remaining: $2 million (3)

Cost: $10

Top Prize: $1 Million

Mystery Multiplier

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (2)

Cost: $10

Double Your Money

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (2)

Cost: $5

The Cash Wheel

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (2)

Cost: $5

Millionaire Maker

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (1)

Cost: $5

Jeopardy

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (4)

Cost: $5

Guy Harvey $1M Florida Big Bills

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (3)

Cost: $5

Money Match

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (2)

Cost: $5

5 Times Lucky

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (2)

Cost: $5

$1MM Gold Rush Multiplier

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (3)

Cost: $5

Platinum Mine 9X

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (2)

Cost: $5

$5 Monopoly Secret Vault

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (3)

Cost: $5

Loteria Grande

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (1)

Cost: $5

Bonus Letter Crossword

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (3)

Cost: $5

50X The Cash

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (5)

Cost: $5

$5M Crossword Cash

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (1)

Cost: $20

$1M Year for Life

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (51)

Cost: $50

$5 Gold Rush Doubler

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (8)

Cost: $5

The Price is Right

Top Prizes Remaining: $1 million (5)

Cost: $5

