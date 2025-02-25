Good Samaritans honored for rescuing teen in deadly Sumter County hit-and-run

The Brief A father and daughter were struck in a hit-and-run while celebrating her 16th birthday in Sumter County, leaving the father dead and the teen seriously injured. Three bystanders were honored for rescuing the girl and putting out a truck fire. The suspect remains unidentified, and no arrests have been made.



A hit-and-run crash in Sumter County in January left 39-year-old Joel Law dead and his 16-year-old daughter, Bryleigh, seriously injured. Several bystanders rushed to help.

‘She will be able to carry on in her life’

What we know:

The two were celebrating Bryleigh’s birthday when their truck was struck at the intersection of County Road 475 and State Road 44. Good Samaritans pulled Bryleigh from the wreckage and extinguishing a fire. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office recently honored three of these good Samaritans — Travis Kish, Kathy Alexander, and Mark Mellon — for their heroic efforts.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office recently honored three of these good Samaritans — Travis Kish, Kathy Alexander, and Mark Mellon — for their heroic efforts.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to make any arrests in the hit-and-run case. It remains unclear who was responsible for the crash or whether investigators have any leads. Officials have not released details on the suspect’s vehicle or if there are any surveillance videos from the area.

The backstory:

The crash happened while Joel Law and his daughter were out celebrating her 16th birthday, turning a joyful occasion into a devastating tragedy. The accident took place at a busy intersection, where bystanders acted quickly to help. Their efforts likely saved Bryleigh’s life, though her father did not survive.

A hit-and-run crash in Sumter County in January left 39-year-old Joel Law dead and his 16-year-old daughter, Bryleigh, seriously injured.

What they're saying:

Sumter County Sheriff’s officials publicly thanked the good Samaritans for stepping in.

"We want to thank y’all for what you did in the community," Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Breeden said.

Travis Kish, one of the rescuers, expressed mixed emotions about the outcome.

"Do feel grateful she made it out – but upset Joel didn’t."

Seeing Bryleigh again for the first time since the crash was emotional for him.

"For me to be able to see her up and alive is a good thing in my eyes... she will be able to carry on in her life, means more than anything to me."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, with no arrests made so far.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: