Florida man arrested for allegedly killing a bear without permit

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers arrested James Goodspeed, 60, after he allegedly shot and killed a bear on private property in Grand Island, authorities said.

The bear, which was killed in front of her cub, had to be euthanized, though the cub survived.

The backstory:

Neighbors said they enjoyed having the bears in the area and argued the animals would not have been a problem if nearby residents had secured their trash.

One family whose property was involved is pressing charges against Goodspeed for illegally taking the bear and for trespass by projectile.

Goodspeed told officers he fired because he feared for his safety, claiming the bear charged him, though investigators noted the animal was shot in the head in a location inconsistent with his account.

Authorities also reported that neighbors said Goodspeed had previously expressed a desire to "take care" of bears in the area.

To legally hunt bears in Florida, hunters must have a permit and follow designated hunting zones.

What's next:

Goodspeed has bonded out of jail and is scheduled to return to court Jan. 5.