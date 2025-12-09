AdventHealth opens new Minneola hospital location, expanding services to South Lake County

The Brief AdventHealth Minneola hosted a ribbon cutting, celebrating the hospital's opening. The hospital has 80 beds – providing in-patient and out-patient services. AdventHealth said the new hospital brings world-class care to the community.



AdventHealth's newest hospital in the Orlando area is open to patients after two years of construction.

An exterior photo of AdventHealth Minneola. (Source: Lake County Florida)

The network's Minneola hospital – located in South Lake County – has approximately 204,000 square feet with 80 beds, including 40 critical care patient rooms and 40 general medical or surgical rooms.

"Access to quality health care is one of the top priorities for individuals and families choosing a place to call home," Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks said. "This hospital will make Lake County an even more attractive place to live, work, and play."

The hospital is part of AdventHealth's $271 million investment in the community's health care infrastructure.

Where is it?

AdventHealth's newest hospital is located at 1800 North Hancock Road in Minneola, at Florida’s Turnpike, off the Minneola interchange.

This hospital services the community in South Lake County.

The hospital is located in a new development that will offer shopping, entertainment, housing and green spaces to residents and visitors, a press release said.

When does AdventHealth Minneola open?

AdventHealth Minneola will be open to patients starting Dec. 10.

After breaking ground in Dec. 2023, the completion of the two-year construction was celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 9.

"These new services will meet a significant need in South Lake County which has seen a shortage of physicians in nearly every specialty," a Dec. 2023 press release on the hospital's groundbreaking said. The hospital was projected to bring 500 jobs to the community.

Minneola Mayor Pat Kelley and city representatives took part in a grand opening ceremony to celebrate the new hospital.

Minneola city officials attend a ribbon cutting on Dec. 9, 2025. (Source: City of Minneola)

AdventHealth Minneola Services

A look inside AdventHealth's newest hospital in Minneola on Dec. 9, 2025. (Source: City of Minneola)

AdventHealth will provide a range of in-patient and out-patient services, including:

- Heart Care

- Emergency Care

- Stroke Care

- Digestive Health

- Surgical Care

- Lab Services

- Diagnostic Imaging

- Primary and specialty care, lab services and PT at a health park nearby

Learn more about the hospital's services here.