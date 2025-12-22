One dead after tractor-trailer, pickup truck crash in Leesburg, FHP says

The Brief One person was killed Monday after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a Ford pickup truck. The crash happened on County Road 473 and Lake Eustis Drive in Leesburg, according to FHP. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.



One person is dead after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck in Lake County early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on County Road 473 and Lake Eustis Drive in Leesburg, FHP said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 67-year-old man from Arkansas, and the passenger, a 63-year-old man also from Arkansas, were not injured in the crash.

The driver of a Ford F-150, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. A passenger inside the truck was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

CR-473 is blocked in both directions because of the crash, according to FHP.

What we don't know:

FHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.