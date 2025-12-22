Expand / Collapse search

One dead after tractor-trailer, pickup truck crash in Leesburg, FHP says

Published  December 22, 2025 7:43am EST
Leesburg
The Brief

    • One person was killed Monday after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a Ford pickup truck.
    • The crash happened on County Road 473 and Lake Eustis Drive in Leesburg, according to FHP.
    • The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. 

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck in Lake County early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on County Road 473 and Lake Eustis Drive in Leesburg, FHP said. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 67-year-old man from Arkansas, and the passenger, a 63-year-old man also from Arkansas, were not injured in the crash. 

The driver of a Ford F-150, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. A passenger inside the truck was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

CR-473 is blocked in both directions because of the crash, according to FHP. 

What we don't know:

FHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

The Source: This article was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

