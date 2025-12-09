Walmart proposes expanding drone delivery program in Lake County

The Brief Walmart is seeking approval to launch a drone delivery program from its Clermont Supercenter, with drones delivering within six to eight miles. The company plans to install a security fence and storage container for the drones, pending city council approval and FAA compliance. Residents expressed mixed reactions, and the program could begin within a few months if approved.



Walmart is seeking approval to expand its drone delivery service to Clermont, following earlier plans to bring the technology to the Orlando area.

The retail giant submitted a variance request to the Clermont City Council showing a fleet of drones operating from the Walmart Supercenter on Johns Lake Road.

Local perspective:

The company is requesting permission to install an eight-foot security fence and a temporary storage container for the drones when not in use.

Walmart said in a statement that it is evaluating potential locations and engaging with local officials, but has not yet finalized which stores will offer the service.

Items eligible for drone delivery would weigh 2.1 pounds or less and be sent to addresses within six to eight miles of the store. Delivery would be free for Walmart Plus members and $19.99 for nonmembers.

City officials said the program could reduce local traffic and cut down on trips to the store, though all operations must comply with FAA regulations. If approved by the city council, the drone program could launch within the next few months.

Residents expressed mixed reactions. One shopper told FOX 35 News, "I think that would be great… sometimes it takes a while [for car delivery], so drones would be wonderful." Another said they preferred shopping in person.