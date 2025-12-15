Trial set to begin for man accused of killing store clerk in Leesburg
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The trial is set to start on Monday for a Florida man accused of shooting and killing a store clerk in Leesburg last year.
Alex Lopez is accused of shooting Raied "Ray" Shihadeh during a robbery at the M&M Food Mart in Leesburg in May 2024.
Surveillance video from the store showed a man walking into the store and shooting Shihadeh, who was on FaceTime with his wife at the time. The man is then seen hopping over the counter before fleeing the store, according to authorities.
Shihadeh, a father of five, died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.
Lopez evaded police for weeks before he was arrested in June 2024 at a hotel in Osceola County. He faces multiple charges, including murder.
Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty in the case.
The Source: This article was written with information from court records and previous FOX 35 reporting.