Jury convicts Alex Lopez of murder in deadly 2024 shooting of Leesburg clerk, father of five

The Brief A Florida man, accused of shooting and killing a father of five in a Leesburg convenience store, was found guilty of murder. Alex Lopez, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm by a jury on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty in the case.



A man accused of shooting and killing a convenience store clerk and father of five in Leesburg was found guilty of murder by a jury on Wednesday.

What we know:

Alex Lopez, 26, was accused of shooting Raied "Ray" Shihadeh during a robbery at the M&M Food Mart in Leesburg in May 2024.

Surveillance video from the store showed a man walking into the store and shooting Shihadeh, who was on FaceTime with his wife at the time. The man is then seen hopping over the counter before fleeing the store, according to authorities.

Shihadeh, a father of five, died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Lopez evaded police for weeks before he was arrested in June 2024 at a hotel in Osceola County. He faces multiple charges, including murder.

After a multi-day trial and three hours of deliberation, a jury of 12 brought forth their unanimous agreement before a judge, deciding that Lopez was guilty of first-degree murder and guilty of robbery with a firearm.

Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty in the case. Lopez faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.